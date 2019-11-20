Robber who hog-tied Sprint clerk, stole 54 iPhones and 24 Samsung Galaxies sentenced

A Wichita man who hog-tied a Sprint store clerk and stole dozens of smartphones this spring was sentenced Wednesday to 13 1/2 years in prison.

Camarin McPherson, 26, pleaded guilty in August to one count of robbery in the April 25 holdup of the Sprint store at 530 S. West St. in Wichita. Court records and a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister’s Office say McPherson held the clerk at gunpoint “to subdue and gain ... compliance” then stole 54 Apple iPhones and 24 Samsung Galaxy phones worth more than $60,000 and four LG Stylo 4 phone worth around $500 each.

McPherson tied up the clerk during the ordeal, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and court records say.

Another man who acted as a lookout and helped steal the phones during the robbery, 26-year-old Xavier Lopez, pleaded guilty in September to one count of interference with commerce by means of robbery. He’s scheduled for sentencing before U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren on Dec. 9, according to court records.

