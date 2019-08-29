WPD joins hundreds of police forces partnering with doorbell-camera company Ring

In this Tuesday, July 16, 2019, a Ring doorbell camera is seen installed at a home in Wolcott, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) AP

The Wichita Police Department has joined an increasing number of law enforcement agencies nationwide that have partnered with Amazon-owned doorbell camera company Ring in an effort to make neighborhoods safer.

Lt. Patrick Leon said Thursday that the department’s involvement with Ring began in February. But starting in September, Ring will able to send alerts to the police department’s community policing officers notifying them of crimes in Wichita’s neighborhoods where Ring has customers. The officers will then be able to ask Ring to contact subscribers to the company’s video-recording service and request copies of any footage that customers doorbell cameras may have captured of an event.

Residents can choose to either to provide the requested video or refuse, Leon said.

The partnership does not give Wichita police access to a subscriber’s Ring camera doorbell in real time or to any videos a subscriber might have store on their account.

Ring also does not provide police with a list of their subscribers or their address.

“It’s completely voluntarily,” Leon said.

More than 400 police forces across the U.S. have video-sharing partnerships with Ring, the Washington Post reported this week. Kansas agencies already on board include police departments in Olathe, Overland Park, Shawnee and Lenexa, a Ring spokeswoman told The Eagle earlier this year.

The Wichita Police Department started talking with Ring about a potential partnership earlier this year. But Leon said officials wanted to explore whether a partnership would be a good fit for the city before announcing it and the alert system to residents.

In the months since talks began, police have received video footage from the doorbell cameras that the department has used in investigations. But generally that’s been provided by residents who initiated contact with police — and not the other way around, Leon said.

The new alert system makes more of police-initiated requests possible.

Ring doorbell cameras let residents keep tabs on what’s happening outside of their homes. The doorbells connect to a home’s wifi network and turn on when they detect motion or when someone rings the doorbell, according to Ring’s website. Using a Smartphone app, residents can see a video stream of whoever or whatever is at their door in real time. The resident can also use the app to speak to whoever is at their door using two-way audio communication.

For an additional but optional monthly or yearly subscription fee, the doorbells will record and store video footage so the resident can view it later.

Leon said Thursday that Ring has donated some of its camera-doorbells to the police department that will be handed out for free to residents living in neighborhoods with high burglary rates. Residents who accept them will have to pay for the video-recording service if they want it. But that’s optional, he said.