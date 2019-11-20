Woman sought help at Wichita gas station after stabbing; police seeking tips on case

Wichita police say a 31-year--old woman who was stabbed several times Wednesday morning sought help at a downtown Wichita gas station, but investigators still aren’t sure what happened due to “a lack of cooperation.”

Police responded to a call about the woman’s injuries at 3:45 a.m. after she showed up at the QuikTrip at 730 N. Broadway, just south of Kellogg. The woman had several wounds and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

But she’s reportedly not answering questions about what exactly happened, hampering investigators’ ability to solve the case. It’s unclear where the stabbing occurred.

Wichita spoke spokesman Officer Charley Davidson asked anyone who has information on the stabbing to call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Crime Stoppers tips, which can be left anonymously, are also accepted at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or using the P3 mobile app.