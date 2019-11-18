Wichita police to ask ‘what more can we do’ in public discussion on criminal justice

The Wichita police chief and other officials working in various roles in the criminal justice system will ask the public “what more can we do” in a community conversation on Saturday.

The event, titled “What’s Going On and What More Can We Do,” will be hosted by the Wichita Police Department. The event will consist of panel and round-table discussions with local criminal justice officials “focusing on where criminal justice is succeeding, identifying areas needing improvement, and moving forward.”

“Criminal justice involves many moving parts and can be difficult to navigate at times,” Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said in a statement. “The goal of the event is to build relationships and work with the community to provide understanding and clarity and learn where improvements can be made. We appreciate all the partners and their involvement.”

The free public event includes a lunch sponsored by Evergy, but the seating capacity will limit attendance to about 280 people on a first-come-first-serve basis. It is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Wichita State University Metroplex, 5015 E. 29th Street North.

Scheduled attendees include Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter, District Attorney Marc Bennett, Wichita Municipal Court Chief Probation Officer Courtney Carpenter, Wichita Municipal Court Administrator Nathan Emmorey, Wichita Director of Law Jennifer Magana, Sedgwick County Corrections Director Glenda Martens, Kansas Department of Corrections Southern Parole Region Director Victoria Bargdill, Public Defenders Office Chief Public Defender Mark Orr and WPD Crime Stoppers Coordinator Officer Kevin Wheeler.