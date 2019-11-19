Wichita businessman Johnny Steven charged with federal crime in gambling investigation

Johnny Steven Special to The Eagle

Wichita businessman Johnny Steven has been charged with a federal crime in connection to an investigation into illegal gambling.

The U.S. District Attorney’s office on Monday charged Steven with one count of accessory after the fact to the unlawful transmission of wagering information, court documents show.

Federal prosecutors allege that Steven knew someone identified in court documents as D.F. had committed a crime and that he “did knowingly and willfully receive, relieve, comfort and assist D.F. in order to hinder or prevent the apprehension, trial or punishment of D.F.”

Kurt Kerns, Steven’s defense attorney, said in an email Tuesday night that “The single charge filed by the Feds is a misdemeanor for not ratting out a friend’s private poker game. I doubt if the general public really cares if a group of friends want to play poker at a home, when the state of Kansas itself encourages the exact same activity eight miles south.”

A hearing notice in the case file states that Steven is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Wichita at 9 a.m. Wednesday for his initial appearance, a change of plea hearing and sentencing. He is set to appear before Magistrate Judge Gwynne Birzer.

In a 2018 ruling, U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren said Steven and Wichita bookie Daven “Smoke” Flax were the ”primary targets” of an FBI investigation into illegal poker games.

Steven’s brother Brandon Steven pleaded guilty in June to hiding gambling ledgers connected to the games. Brandon Steven was sentenced to three years on probation and forfeited slightly more than $1 million of money he’d made off the games. Flax is serving two years of federal probation for two counts of illegal gambling and one count of making a false tax statement.

The crime Brandon Steven pleaded guilty to is the same crime Johnny Steven is now charged with. The maximum penalty is one year in prison plus fines.

Johnny Steven’s name has been part of illegal gambling case since April of last year, when Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst used his name during the trial of former Kansas Highway Patrol officer Michael Frederiksen.

Furst identified Steven as the “J.S.” in an FBI affidavit that said J.S. was Frederiksen’s insurance agent who invited him to poker games. A jury found Fredriksen guilty of lying to investigators and he was sentenced to a year of unsupervised probation. However, the conviction was vacated by Melgren, the district court judge, on the grounds that Fredriksen’s attorney was ineffective.

Contributing: Dion Lefler of The Eagle