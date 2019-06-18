Wichita businessman Brandon Steven charged with misdemeanor related to gambling

Here is what we know so far about the federal indictments in the gambling probe (FILE VIDEO -- 2018) Two Wichita police officers, one former Highway Patrol trooper and three others have been indicted so far in the federal investigation over illegal gambling in Wichita. (Feb. 12, 2018/Music by Getty Music) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO -- 2018) Two Wichita police officers, one former Highway Patrol trooper and three others have been indicted so far in the federal investigation over illegal gambling in Wichita. (Feb. 12, 2018/Music by Getty Music)

Wichita businessman Brandon Steven has been charged with a misdemeanor related to illegal gambling activities, according to a criminal case unsealed Tuesday in federal court.





The case, filed June 13, charges Steven with one count of transmission of wagering information, according to court records. A charging document unsealed Tuesday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Gwynne Birzer says Steven “did knowingly and willfully receive, relieve, comfort and assist” a person identified by the initials D.F. “in order to hinder or prevent the apprehension, trial or punishment of D.F.”

Steven did so knowing that D.F. has committed a crime against the United States, the charging document alleges.

A spokesperson for Steven did not immediately comment on the charge when reached by phone Tuesday morning.

Steven has an initial appearance and change of plea hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday at the federal courthouse in downtown Wichita. An attorney listed for Steven in court records, James R. Hobbs of Kansas City, didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment Tuesday morning.

Steven, who is a partner with his brother in health clubs, auto dealerships and other businesses around Wichita, has previously told The Eagle he had been the subject of a federal inquiry into his playing of high-stakes poker and his involvement in trying to open a casino in Kansas. Steven was one of several people whose phone conversations was tapped by the federal government in 2015. The federal government never said why the phones were tapped.

Steven’s brother, Rodney Steven, and current Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell also had their phones tapped by the Department of Justice. Neither has been charged with any gambling-related crime. Earlier this year, O’Donnell was tried and acquitted of several counts of wire fraud and money laundering in a federal case that centered on his use of campaign funds while he was running for the state senate and the Sedgwick County commission.

Several other men have been charged in connection with the illegal gambling probe including:

▪ Daven Flax, 48, who has the same initials as the person Steven is accused of helping in the new case. Flax pleaded guilty to two counts of illegal gambling and one count of making a false tax statement after failing to pay federal income taxes on about $346,000 in winnings. He ran illegal poker games for an unidentified individual or individuals throughout Wichita. His job was to pay dealers, waitresses and caterers and to rent the businesses where the games were held. He also worked as a bookie for Chapman’s sports betting operation. He was sentenced to two years of probation and agreed to pay $117,000 in restitution.

▪ Danny Chapman, 69, a bookie, pleaded guilty to operating an illegal gambling business and tax evasion on Jan. 12, 2018. He was sentenced April 25 to two years of probation and agreed to forfeit more than $1.6 million in case along with cars, jewelry and other items.

▪ Michael Zajkowski, 51, a former Wichita police officer, pleaded guilty to one court of concealing a felony for looking the other way for years while he knew about the illegal gambling ring. He used police resources to look up a license tag and identify an undercover vice officer who was investigating illegal poker games. Sentencing is set for Aug. 2 and both he and the U.S. Attorney’s Office recommend he serve a year on probation.

▪ Bruce Mackey, 47, of Goddard, a former Wichita police officer, pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony for failing to report illegal poker games he knew about. He was accused of using police resources to identify an undercover vice officer who was investigating illegal poker games. He was originally charged with obstructing a criminal investigation. He was sentenced in October to a year of probation.

▪ Brock Wedman, 50, of St. Mary’s, who, along with an unindicted co-conspirator, was accused of running an illegal gambling business. He pleaded guilty to trying to keep Wichita police from investigating illegal poker games. He asked Zajkowski and Mackey to determine if an undercover vice officer had attended a Feb. 12, 2014, poker game. He also admitted to helping organize and recruit players. His was originally charged with obstruction of justice and lying to the FBI. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 1 and both parties recommend one year of probation.

▪ Michael Frederiksen, 54, of Derby, a former Highway Patrol trooper, was convicted by a jury trial in May 2018 of making false statements to FBI agents during an investigation into illegal gambling in Wichita. Frederiksen was sentenced in January to one year of federal probation.

▪ Jack Oxler, 43, a former high school and college tennis coach, was sentenced to probation for his role in illegal gambling in Wichita. Oxler had to forfeit $40,000 he made while operating and managing illegal poker games and sports betting business from February 2014 to February 2017, according to federal court records. He pleaded guilty to two counts of illegal gambling in February 2018 shortly after he was charged.





▪ Daniel Dreese, 66, was sentenced to two counts of making false statements on income tax returns. He admitted to making hundreds of thousands of dollars from illegal bookmaking including receiving $89,078 in 2011 and $136,985 in 2012. He also didn’t report $383,684 in income in 2010.