Man shot by Wichita police at McDonald’s drive-thru charged with carjacking

Wichita police investigate stolen car, chase Wichita police tried to stop a stolen Jeep in the McDonald’s drive-thru at 21st and Amidon around 9:45 a.m. when the driver tried to ram police, causing officers to open fire. The Jeep then led officers on a chase. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita police tried to stop a stolen Jeep in the McDonald’s drive-thru at 21st and Amidon around 9:45 a.m. when the driver tried to ram police, causing officers to open fire. The Jeep then led officers on a chase.

The passenger in a stolen Jeep who was shot by a Wichita police officer while in a McDonald’s drive-thru has been charged with a carjacking between a pair of police chases last week.

Zachary Ausdemore, 30, was charged Friday in federal court with one count of carjacking in connection with the Tuesday incidents. Prosecutors allege he stole a green 1998 Honda CR-V “by force, violence or intimidation, with the intent to cause death and serious bodily harm.”

Ausdemore was one of three people arrested after an officer-involved shooting and two police pursuits. State and federal court records available Sunday did not show charges filed against the other suspects in the case, James Stanford and Daphne Hays.

An affidavit written by a Wichita Police Department detective, who is also a member of a Federal Bureau of Investigation task force, details the allegations against Ausdemore.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police were first called at around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday by someone who reported that his Oklahoma-registered 1999 Jeep Wrangler had been stolen. The man’s brother later called dispatchers to report the vehicle was at the McDonald’s restaurant at 21st and Amidon.

Wichita police officers responded and parked their patrol vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe, in front of the Jeep with its emergency lights on. The officers commanded the three people in the Jeep to put their hands up.

Instead, the driver “pulled the Jeep forward and then backwards in order to turn the vehicle and maneuver around the WPD vehicle,” the detective wrote in the affidavit. “The Officer said the Jeep turned the front of the car toward him and accelerated. The Officer feared that he was going to be run over and severely injured so he fired three rounds in an attempt to stop the driver.”

Ausdemore was in the front passenger seat and was shot by the cop, his girlfriend later told police.

The Jeep then pulled out of the parking lot and police chased it through a north Wichita neighborhood before it crashed. The girlfriend, who was a passenger, was arrested soon after, according to court documents.

Police have said the driver was later arrested in the same area and had a gunshot wound to his leg.

An 82-year-old man and his 77-year-old wife told investigators they had gone outside their house after seeing the Jeep and police cars speed past.

The woman told police that a man approached her while she was outside. The man had blood on him and was holding his arm. He asked for her phone, and after she handed it over, he demanded her keys.

“Give me your (expletive) keys, or I’ll kill you,” the man said, according to the woman.

The woman yelled for her husband, who said he pulled all the keys out of his pocket and handed them over because “he was in fear of the angry bloody male,” the affidavit states. The man drove away in a Honda CR-V, still in possession of the woman’s iPhone.

Law enforcement officers later spotted the stolen SUV on Interstate 235 and chased it into south Wichita, into Haysville and into rural Sedgwick County. During the pursuit, the vehicle left the roadway into a nearby field and got stuck in deep mud.

Ausdemore was the only occupant of the SUV, the affidavit states. He was arrested after a short foot chase. He had a gunshot wound to his right arm and was taken to a local hospital.