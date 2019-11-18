Wichita police identify 42-year-old man found under car with fatal injuries

Wichita police have identified a man found under a car with fatal injuries over the weekend as 42-year-old David Lee of Wichita.

Lee was found pinned underneath a 2006 Chrysler 300 on the front lawn of his southeast Wichita home early Saturday morning after a 40-year-old man, Travis Shaw, called 911 to report a carjacking. When police arrived, Lee was in critical condition but died from his wounds on the scene, in the 900 block of South Mission. The address is near Lincoln and Woodlawn.

Shaw was later arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder. Police say the men knew each other but further details about what happened were not immediately released.

Shaw is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bond. He had not been formally charged with any crime as of Monday morning, but police said Saturday they were planning to present their investigation to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

