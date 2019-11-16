Wichita man found under car in front lawn dies, one arrested for murder

A 40-year-old Wichita man who called 911 about a carjacking early Saturday morning was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder after police found a 42-year-old man underneath a car on the front lawn of an east Wichita home.

The victim, who was not identified, died at the scene.

Wichita police officer Charley Davidson said the victim and the man who was arrested, Travis Shaw, knew each other. The victim lived at the home in the 900 block of South Mission where officers responded, Davidson said.

Davidson did not know who owned the Chrysler 300.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“Our investigators are working to talk with the suspect,” Davidson said.