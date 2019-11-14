Tips lead Wichita/Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers to record month of arrests

Tips to Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers led to the 13 felony arrests in October, including the two people accused of robbing the Fidelity Bank, twice.

Crime Stoppers reported that October was “one of its most successful months.” The arrests amounted to six guns being seized, one of which was stolen, along with nearly $10,000 in drugs recovered and more than $56,000 in cash being seized.

On Tuesday, the Crime Stoppers Advisory Committee approved $3,550 in cash rewards for anonymous callers in October, including $1,000 for a homicide tip.

“Our main purpose from the beginning has always been to help law enforcement solve crime,” Crime Stoppers Chair Stacey Kluge said in a news release. “These are perfect examples of major crimes being solved with the help of our citizens, media, and law enforcement partners. It speaks volumes of how successful the program continues to be.”

Callers can remain anonymous by calling 316-267-2111, submitting a tip by downloading the free P3 app, or by submitting a tip online at wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com.