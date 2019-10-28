Two arrested in separate Bradley Fair bank robberies were working together, police say

Wichita police have arrested two people who they say robbed the same Bradley Fair bank a month apart.

Stephanie Steele, 28, of Wichita and Joshua Coster, 32, of Wichita have both been arrested and both have been charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

Steele is charged in connection with a robbery that took place on Sept. 16 at the Fidelity Bank at 2111 N. Bradley Fair. Employees told officers that a woman entered the bank and gave a teller a note demanding money and indicating she had a gun. No one was inured.

A month later, police say, Coster entered the same bank and also gave tellers a note demanding money and indicating he had a gun. He was given money and fled on foot. No one was injured. Tellers reported that Coster was wearing all black, including a black hooded jacket, black gloves and brown face paint.

Police identified the two with the help of a Crime Stoppers tip and determined they had been working together.

