Kyle William Ingels mug shot (Sept. 11, 2019) Kansas Department of Corrections

Kyle William Ingels, the inmate who escaped Tuesday from a minimum-custody facility in Wichita, has been arrested.

The 32-year-old was booked into Sedgwick County Jail just before noon Saturday, the jail log shows.

Ingels failed to return to the Wichita Work Release Facility late Tuesday after leaving for work around 10:30 a.m.

