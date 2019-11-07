Teen shot at McAdams Park has died, Wichita police say

A 15-year-old Wichita boy died at the hospital Wednesday night after being shot at McAdams Park as part of an ongoing social media dispute, the Wichita Police Department said Thursday morning.

Marion Wheaton along with a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy walked to the park to fight, said police Capt. Brent Allred. It was over a dispute between one of them and another 15-year-old boy, who arrived at the park in a vehicle with others at around 6 p.m., police said. One person fired multiple shots, hitting Wheaton once in the upper body.

Wheaton was taken to the hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

Allred said officers interviewed six to eight people who were at the park or involved in the dispute but they have no one in custody. Basketball practice was going on at the park at the time of the shooting. He wouldn’t say if they’ve talked with anyone in the vehicle and didn’t release any description of the vehicle.

Officers said last night they were looking for a dark-colored SUV.

Allred said officers don’t know if Wheaton was targeted. He said those involved in the dispute were documented gang members but wouldn’t say who.

This is the 24th homicide of 2019, police said.