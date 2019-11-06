Wichita police responding to reported shooting of teenager at McAdams Park

The Wichita Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that hurt one person at McAdams Park.

Officers were called just after 6 p.m. to a shooting at 13th and Cleveland, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. She could not confirm the condition of the patient.

Emergency radio traffic indicated that the 911 caller said one teenage patient had a gunshot wound, wasn’t breathing and was unresponsive. The calling party was on the south end of McAdams Park between a baseball field and Interstate 135. The possible shooters were described as teenagers in a black Jeep.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information become available.

