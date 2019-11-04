Fight between girls, boy may have prompted shooting threat at Truesdell Middle School

Wichita police say a fight between two girls and a boy might have prompted an online post threatening a shooting at Truesdell Middle School.

Capt. Brent Allred said Monday that authorities were working with the Wichita Public School District to determine whether the threat is credible.

In the meantime, more officers than usual were at the south Wichita middle school on Monday as a precaution.

No one had been arrested in connection with the case as of Monday morning.

“I know sometimes people think that it’s a joke. But it’s not a joke to anybody nowadays,” Allred said. “And we don’t take it as a joke. We take it very seriously.”

Allred said Crime Stoppers and 911 dispatchers received several tips at 7:10 p.m. Sunday about social media posts threatening gun violence at the school, 2464 S. Glenn.

“We were aware of it. We are aware of it. We’re investigating. There’s several people we’re going to talk to,” Allred said.

The posts, he said, might have started “over a fight ... between two juvenile females and a male boyfriend.”

“We’ve seen these before posted on social media, which raises everybody’s alert level extremely high which is reasonable due to the gun violence in schools over the country,” he said.

Officers spoke with several Truesdell students Sunday night or Monday morning, hoping to learn who is making the threats, Allred said. They’re planning to interview more.

“Hopefully we can get to the end of this. We can talk to them and see what goes from there.”

Whoever is responsible could face criminal charges,” he said.

“It’s unwanted, unneeded and if we find out who makes these threats — which we have before — we’ll arrest you and present the case for criminal threats.”