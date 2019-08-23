Teen arrested after allegedly pointing gun at girls near Wichita elementary school

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Wichita police say officers arrested a 14-year-old boy who allegedly pulled a handgun and pointed it at a group of girls near a Wichita school Thursday afternoon.

Woodman Elementary, 2500 S. Hiram, was briefly placed on lockdown by Wichita Public School District officials, Wichita police officer Charley Davidson said. Woodman Elementary is directly across the street from Truesdell Middle School. But the middle school had already released students for the day about an hour before the 14-year-old allegedly pulled the weapon at about 4:10 p.m.

School district spokeswoman Susan Arensman said the teen arrested is a high schooler. She did not say which school he attended.

Davidson said Wichita police officers went to the elementary school at about 4:10 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance with a weapon. An elementary school employee reported to police that people in the area may have guns, he said.

Officers through their investigation learned that a verbal fight broke out between a group of five boys and six girls who know each other while they were walking to Woodman Elementary to pick up a younger relative from school. During the fight, the 14-year-old allegedly pointed a handgun at the girls but didn’t fire it, Davidson said.

Arensman said the incident happened in a neighborhood just to the south or southeast of the elementary school and not on the school’s property.

No one was hurt and the boy was arrested at the scene. He was booked into the juvenile detention center on suspicion of six counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm by a juvenile and unlawful use of a weapon, Davidson said.

Police also found and took the gun, he said.