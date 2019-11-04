Man, 72, found dead in home over weekend is city’s latest homicide victim, police say

The death of a 72-year-old man whose body was found in his south Wichita home on Sunday is being investigated as a homicide.

Authorities are asking anyone who knows what happened to Raymond Koob Jr. or saw anyone around his home to call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. There were no arrests in the case as of Monday morning.

Wichita police Capt. Brent Allred said a 52-year-old woman who sometimes takes Koob to Sunday church services called 911 after she discovered him dead inside of his house, in the 1300 block of south Greenwood, around 5:15 p.m. The woman had been at Koob’s home earlier Sunday to take him to church, but he didn’t answer the door.

She returned later in the day to check on him.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

When Koob didn’t answer again, the woman went into the home through a door she noticed was open and found his body inside. The house is near Hydraulic and Southeast Boulevard.

Allred said first responders initially thought Koob might have died from a medical condition. But during their investigation, they realized he’d been wounded.

“We believe his injuries were the result of someone assaulting him, which led us to believe and investigate this as a criminal homicide,” Allred said Monday. He wouldn’t give details about the nature of Koob’s injuries, except to say that “they’re extensive because they caused his death.”

Allred said he hoped an autopsy on Monday could pin down Koob’s time of death.

Police think Koob lived alone. It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone forced their way into his home, Allred said.

Koob’s death is the 23rd criminal homicide of the year and the 28th homicide overall. Criminal homicides don’t include police-involved, self-defense or justified killings.