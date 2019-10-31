FBI seizes makeup, clothing, cash, receipts of suspected Wichita bank robbers

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents have seized property of a man and woman suspected of robbing the same Wichita bank a month apart.

Documents from a pair of search warrants issued through the U.S. Court in Wichita show FBI agents took makeup, clothing, cash and receipts from a home and a vehicle. The warrants were issued after Stephanie Denise Steele and Joshua Bernard Coster were arrested by Wichita police on suspicion of aggravated robbery.

Police said that Steele, 28, and Coster, 32, were working together to rob the Fidelity Bank at 2111 N. Bradley Fair on Sept. 16 and Oct. 16. No injuries were reported in either robbery.

Federal court records do not show any charges filed against Steele and Coster as of Thursday evening. They both remained in the Sedgwick County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

The pair was identified through a tip the day after the second robbery, according to an affidavit written by an FBI agent detailing the probable cause for the search and seizures. The tipster said that Steele “mean mugs exactly” like the person seen in surveillance video of the first robbery and suggested Coster may have worn her makeup to conceal his identity in the second robbery.

Steele and Coster lived together at a home near North Woodlawn, the tipster said. Investigators were then able to identify a home in the 2400 block of North Farmstead in part by checking water account records. The agents also found that Steele was the registered owner of a black 2013 Kia Soul. The two search warrants were for the house and the vehicle.

Agents were looking for evidence of money laundering, such as prepaid debit cards. They found and seized an ACE Cash Express receipt, which they suggested may have been from buying prepaid cards; Bank of America deposit receipts and “GL Lending paperwork.”

The FBI also seized makeup, a makeup bag, one $100 bill, two $20 bills, black gloves, black sweatpants, a black sweatshirt and a black do-rag.

Agents were also looking for notes used during the robberies and a handgun with ammunition, but they didn’t find them. In both robberies, the FBI agent wrote, the suspects handed plastic Walmart bags and handwritten notes to the tellers. The notes demanded tellers put money, but not dye packs, in the bags and threatened that they had guns.

In the first robbery, witnesses saw the suspect drive away in a black Kia Soul in the direction of Steele’s home.

In the second robbery, a customer noticed the suspect was wearing what appeared to be brown face paint. The teller originally gave him less than half the amount of cash that Steele allegedly took. The robber demanded more money, and the teller said the machine was locked, according to the search warrant affidavit.

“No, be smart. I have a gun,” Coster allegedly replied.

The teller then dispensed additional money in a smaller denomination and put it in the bags. The robber then ran away from the bank.