Garden City police investigate rape reported ‘near the area of’ community college

Police detectives are investigating a rape that was reported near a Kansas community college.

Officers were called at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to St. Catherine Hospital for a rape report, the Garden City Police Department said in a news release. A woman told police that she had been sexually assaulted.

“Officers learned that a woman was at her vehicle, which was parked near the area of the Garden City Community College when she was approached from behind by an unknown man who then forced her into her vehicle and sexually assaulted her,” Sgt. Lana Urteaga said.

The suspected rapist was described as a man about 6 feet tall, of athletic build with brown or black “messy-curly” hair. He was wearing black sweat pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black T-shirt and a dark-colored baseball-style hat.

Police ask anyone with information on the case to call the department at 620-276-1300 or Crime Stoppers at 620-275-7807.