Repeat sex offender suspected of sex crime with middle school student in Great Bend

A registered offender convicted of multiple sex crimes in Kansas is in jail again after he was accused of another child sex crime.

Nicholas Allen Schwerdtfeger, 34, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child, the Great Bend Police Department said in a news release.

The investigation began Oct. 17 when a teenage student at Great Bend Middle School reported a sex offense to school staff and police officers, the department’s news release states. The incident had happened in Great Bend in September. Investigators sent the case to the county attorney, and an arrest warrant was issued.

Schwerdtfeger is a registered sex offender who has previously been convicted of three counts of unlawful voluntary sexual intercourse with child, one count of attempted indecent solicitation of a child and one count of attempted aggravated sexual battery.

The first three offenses happened in Kingman County in 2005, when he was 19, Kansas Department of Corrections records show. The victim in those cases was between 14 and 16 years old. The latter two offenses were in Barton County in 2007, when he was 19. They happened within five months of his convictions from the Kingman County case and involved a 16-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation offender registry.

All of the crimes were felonies.

He was committed to state prison in 2008 and released to parole in 2010. His sentence expired in 2012, KDOC records show.