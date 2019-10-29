Police investigating shooting in west Wichita, dispatch says

Wichita Police Department officers and detectives are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting.

Police were called at around 4:07 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 400 block of Garst Street, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. That’s near Maple and I-235 in west Wichita.

The dispatch supervisor declined to release additional information on the call, including whether there were anyone was hurt.

Emergency radio traffic indicated that a patient was in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.