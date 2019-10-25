Girlfriend of man who shot Rice County sheriff, undersheriff pleads no contest

The girlfriend of a Kansas man who shot Rice County’s undersheriff and sheriff before killing his father than himself pleaded no contest Friday in her case that stems from the April 29 shootings.

Rice County Attorney Remington Dalke asked for Erin Baker’s bond not to be lowered, arguing that there was still a community safety issue. Judge Richard Burgess denied the request, changing the 27-year-old’s bond from $10,000 cash surety to a $10,000 own recognizance bond. The change effectively allowed Baker to walk out of jail, where she’s been since Sept. 18.

Her sentence assumes probation. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 18.

Baker drove the car from which David Madden opened fire and hit Undersheriff Chad Murphy four times during a traffic stop. Baker’s 7-year-old was in the backseat, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Madden had warrants for his arrest.

Baker than took Madden to his home in Alden for guns and ammunition and then out to his family farm in Raymond. KBI Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Steve Rosebrough said it’s believed Madden killed his father before Baker took off.

Madden than shot Sheriff Bryant Evans as he drove by his father’s home. Madden exchanged gunfire with officers before killing himself.

Both Evans and Murphy survived their injuries.

Baker was originally charged with obstructing apprehension of Madden, aggravated endangering of a child and interference with law enforcement.

Dalke said the Baker’s sentence, even without the interference charge, assumes probation. He said the additional charge would have added only two months of prison time in the underlying sentence, which takes effect only if Baker violates her probation.

“Everyone knows the risk involved in going to trial,” Dalke said. “What we were giving up with plea agreement was a possibility of an extra two months.”