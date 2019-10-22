Wichita man dies after jumping from car during argument, police say

A 36-year-old Wichita man died after jumping from the car driven by his wife during an argument in west Wichita on Monday, the Wichita Police Department said.

Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said the wife of Chad E. Lee called police after he jumped from the 2010 Ford Fusion near Central and Maize. They were headed south on Maize at around 9 p.m. when Lee jumped from the passenger seat.

“An argument occurred in the vehicle and it appears that Lee willfully jumped from the vehicle while it was in motion going approximately 35 mph,” Davidson said.

Davidson said the Sedgwick County EMS tried to revive Lee, but were unsuccessful. Lee had trauma to his head from jumping from the car, Davidson said.

