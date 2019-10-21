Garden City seventh-grade student accused of making school shooting threat, police say

A seventh-grade student at a Kansas middle school has been suspended after allegedly making a threat about a shooting, police said.

Officers were called at around 1:30 p.m. Monday to Kenneth Henderson Middle School for a report of a student making a threat toward students and staff, the Garden City Police Department said in a news release. Sgt. Lana Urteaga said several students reported to administrators that another student had made a comment about “shooting up the school.”

The 13-year-old seventh-grader at the middle school admitted to making the comment and was suspended, Urteaga said. Police are requesting that the Finney County Attorney’s Office charge the child with criminal threat.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW