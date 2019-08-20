Student faces disciplinary action after bringing airsoft gun to Wichita East High School

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A Wichita East High School student is facing disciplinary action after taking a realistic-looking toy gun to school on Tuesday.

Principal Sara Richardson said in a message sent to parents that the school investigated an anonymous tip reporting a student had a weapon. The investigation led officials to a student who had a realistic-looking airsoft gun. The student did not threaten anyone.

“Even though there were not threats made, the student will face disciplinary action following Board Of Education policy,” Richardson said. “We take these matters seriously and I want to thank the person who reported it to our staff. Our students know about ‘see something, say something’ in order to keep everyone in our school safe.”

