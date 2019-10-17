See that school bus? There may be a cop on board watching for bad drivers in Wichita area

For the drivers who don’t make a habit of following traffic laws around school buses, here’s the warning from local law enforcement:

“Drivers can expect strict enforcement of school bus related traffic violations.”

That’s what the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said ahead of a planned enforcement during National School Bus Safety Week, which starts Monday.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office will ride area school buses where routes have had a high number of recorded violations, agency spokesman Lt. Tim Myers said in a news release. The deputies will then communicate to other law enforcement officers positioned in the area.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Any person observed committing a traffic violation will be cited,” Myers said. “We are asking for the public’s assistance with this safety campaign. We are asking the public to be aware of school crossings and student drop off locations.”

The sheriff’s office is partnering with the Wichita, Maize and Haysville police departments as part of the special bus stop sign violation project. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office advised that a fine and court costs for passing a stopped school bus with its stop sign out is $425.