Woman killed in Sunday morning crash was 21-year-old Wichitan

A 21-year-old Wichita woman died Sunday when the car she was riding in left the road, hit a utility pole and overturned.

Natalie Ibarra was thrown from the black Mazda 6 while the car wrecked shortly before 4 a.m. at 26th Street North and Market. She died despite paramedics’ attempts to save her, Wichita police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said Monday. Authorities found her lying in the street when they arrived.

A 22-year-old man who police say was in a relationship with Ibarra was driving the Mazda, and she was his passenger. The 22-year-old was hospitalized with serious injuries but has since been released, Davidson said.

No other vehicles were involved.

Davidson said police think speed and alcohol consumption may have played a role in the crash. The Mazda was headed north on Market when it “left the road,” he said.

Authorities were continuing their investigation into the crash on Monday and plan to present their findings to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office in the future. The DA’s Office will review the case and decide whether to pursue any criminal charges in connection with the crash and Ibarra’s death.

The wreck is the 22nd fatal crash in Wichita so far this year, Davidson said.