Wrong-way driver who died in Kellogg crash was 72-year-old Wichitan, police say

Wichita police say a man killed in an early morning collision at Kellogg and Maize was driving in the wrong lanes.

It’s unclear why 72-year-old Stephen McClain of Wichita started driving west in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg — or how fast he was going in the 2018 Kia Sportage. But he crashed into a Chevy Silverado at about 4:10 a.m. Wednesday, Officer Charley Davidson said. The vehicles collided head on.

Officers who responded to the crash found both McClain and the driver of the truck hurt.

McClain had critical injuries and died at the scene, Davidson said.

The truck’s driver, a 50-year-old man, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

It’s also unclear whether Wednesday morning’s stormy weather played a role in the direction McClain was driving, Davidson said. Eastbound and westbound lanes of Kellogg are separated by a concrete divider in that area.

The wreck is the 21st fatal crash in Wichita this year, police said.