Registered sex offender living in Hutchinson charged with child porn crime

A registered sex offender living in Kansas, whose previous crimes were in Missouri and Illinois, has been charged with a child pornography crime.

Shawn Richard Seburn, 41, of Hutchinson, was charged with one count of transporting child pornography, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release. Federal prosecutors said that Seburn’s alleged crime involved using the internet and a Tumblr account in August and September of 2018.

If convicted, Seburn faces a sentence of 5-20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s public offender registry shows Seburn is a lifetime registered sex offender. His previous convictions include two counts of possessing child porn in Columbia, Missouri, in 2006 and another child porn crime in Effingham, Illinois, in 1999.

Seburn is also known as the aliases David Mulberry and variations of the name Fredd Allen. His last reported address, as of Aug. 13, was the Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

Seburn was indicted in federal court in 2013 with failure to register. Prosecutors later asked that the charge be dismissed, court records show.