Officer, television news reporter injured by visitor fleeing Sedgwick County jail

An officer and a television news reporter were injured by a Sedgwick County jail visitor that had a warrant for his arrest.

The man was at the jail to visit an inmate when staff ran his driver’s license and discovered there was a warrant for his arrest. Just before 4 p.m. on Friday, he fled the jail, pushing open the front door and hitting KAKE News reporter Morgan Mobley, who was standing outside the jail. She was working on a story for the 6 p.m. show, the television station reported.

The man got into a black Chevy Camaro, ran over an officer’s foot and hit three parked cars as he fled, KAKE reported.

A black Camaro later crashed at Oliver and Kellogg. Police pulled a man and woman from the car and placed them in cuffs, but have not released their names.

Mobley was taken to the hospital. She was shaken up and bruised but was in good condition, KAKE reported.