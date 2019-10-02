Mom, boyfriend arrested on new charge of murder in 2-year-old’s death Sunday

SHARE COPY LINK

A Wichita mother and her boyfriend are facing a new allegation of murder in the death of a toddler Sunday.

Wichita police spokesman Charley Davidson said Wednesday afternoon by email that an autopsy completed on 2-year-old Jacob Aviles led the couple to be booked on a new charge of first-degree felony murder. Police originally arrested the boy’s mother, 24-year-old Stephanie Aviles, on suspicion of aggravated child endangerment and the boyfriend she lives with, 31-year-old Bernardo Gonzalez-Mejia, on suspicion of child abuse on Sunday after the boy was found lifeless and covered with bruises.

Police didn’t initially call the boy’s death a homicide because an autopsy was pending. Davidson referred inquires about the boy’s exact cause of death to the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center.

The county’s spokeswoman, Kate Flavin, said by email that the “report is not yet finalized.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police said earlier in the day that investigators were presenting their findings to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday. Prosecutors in the office will decide what, if any, formal criminal charges might be filed.

The public could learn what those might be as early as Thursday.

Jacob died Sunday morning at Gonzalez-Mejia’s home at 1126 W. Munnell, where he lived with his mother and siblings, ages 5 and 6. Jacob’s mother left him in Gonzalez-Mejia’s care while she was out running errands with another child and at some point, police said, Gonzalez-Mejia’s called her to say Jacob wasn’t breathing.

First responders pronounced the toddler dead at 11:27 p.m. after Jacob’s mother called 911. Bruising on the boy’s body prompted Stephanie Aviles and Gonzalez-Mejia’s arrests, police have said.

Jacob’s maternal grandmother, Adelis Aviles, told The Eagle this week that she had meet Gonzalez-Mejia a couple of times but “never had any” concerns about him. She didn’t want to talk about whether she saw any injuries on Jacob before he died. She last spoke with Jacob over a phone video chat the night on Saturday and he looked and sounded happy, she said in Facebook messages with The Eagle.

She described her grandson in the Facebook exchange as “a light in all of our lives” who was “gorgeous inside and out.”

Gonzalez-Mejia’s ex-wife, Thalia Mendez, also expressed no concerns about Gonzalez-Mejia in a phone interview with The Eagle, saying “he’s not that person that everybody is painting him out to be.” The couple have two young children together and divorced recently after four years of marriage, she said.

In all, Mendez said she and Gonzalez-Mejia were together for 10 years.

Jacob’s father, Norman Rosario-Flores, told The Eagle on Tuesday that he “wants to see justice” for his son.

Jacob’s is the third Wichita child to die from abuse or neglect this year. His family is accepting donations to help pay for his funeral at www.gofundme.com/f/jacob-aviles.