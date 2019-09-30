Crime & Courts
Wichita mother, boyfriend arrested after toddler found bruised and dead Sunday
Wichita police discuss child death case
A Wichita mother and her boyfriend are in jail after authorities found her 2-year-old son bruised and dead Sunday morning.
Stephanie Aviles, 24, is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of aggravated child endangerment and Bernardo Gonzalez-Mejia, 31, was arrested on suspicion of child abuse. Neither had a bond amount listed in online inmate records Monday.
As of Monday morning, police had classified the case as a child death investigation. Authorities hope to learn exactly what killed the boy during an autopsy.
Capt. Brent Allred said Aviles left the toddler with her boyfriend Sunday morning while she ran errands with at least one other young child. At some point she called 911 to make a report about her son’s condition. Police responded to Gonzalez-Mejia’s home, where Aviles and the children also live, around 11 a.m. and found the child lifeless. He was pronounced dead at the home, in the 1100 block of west Munnell, near Kellogg and Seneca.
Allred said bruising on the boy’s body prompted his mother’s and her boyfriend’s arrest. He described the injuries as extensive.
Two other young children also live at the home with the couple. They were taken into police protective custody after the boy died, Allred said. It’s immediately unclear whether they showed any signs of having been abused or neglected.
Allred said the Kansas Department for Children and Families received at least one report involving the family in the past.
The toddler is the third found dead under suspicious circumstances in Wichita this year.
