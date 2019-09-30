Wichita man pleads guilty to animal cruelty after Benji the dog was found dead

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

A 19-year-old Wichita man has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and other charges after Benji the dog died last winter.

Cole Ford Carter pleaded guilty last week to all three charges filed against him in Sedgwick County District Court.

A criminal complaint filed Dec. 5 charged Carter with felony criminal threat, felony cruelty to animals and misdemeanor criminal carrying of a weapon. Prosecutors alleged Carter “threatened to whip the neighbor’s (expletive),” hurt or killed a dog and was concealed-carrying a Glock .40 caliber handgun as a person under the age of 21.

The dog was identified in court documents as Benji, a mix of a Bichon-Frise and a Maltese.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police previously said that Carter was arrested after a small, white dog was found dead Dec. 2.

Wichita Police Department spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said at the time that police originally responded to a suspicious character report at around 7:30 a.m. that Sunday in the 3300 block of North Wild Rose, near 29th and Ridge in the northwest part of the city. The caller had said someone slammed the dog into the ground.

The home address listed for Ford in jail records is in the same block as where the animal abuse case happened.

Carter has been held in the Sedgwick County Jail in lieu of a $200,000 bond since a Sept. 4 arrest for failure to comply, booking records show. That arrest came the same day a judge revoked his previous bond, after Carter was accused of allowing the battery of his electronic monitoring bracelet to die at least six times in the previous month.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 4.