Smokey the dog died after he was beat with tire iron. Wichita woman gets probation

A Wichita woman accused in a deadly attack on her neighbor’s dog has been sentenced to probation.

Carlett McPherson, 30, was sentenced Monday to six months of probation after entering an Alford guilty plea to one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals, Sedgwick County District Court records show. An Alford plea means a defendant does not admit guilt but does admit the prosecution could likely prove the charges.

Prosecutors had alleged McPherson “knowingly but not maliciously” killed or injured Smokey, a pit bull type of dog.

A Wichita police detective detailed the allegations against McPherson in an affidavit filed in court.

A pair of officers were called Nov. 16 to a home in the 1000 block of North Poplar, near Ninth and Grove, the affidavit states. When the officers arrived, they saw McPherson and an unknown man trying to stop dogs from fighting. The officers used pepper spray and a Taser to break up the dog fight.

Smokey was taken by his owner to a veterinary clinic, where he was euthanized due to extensive injuries to his legs and neck.

Witnesses told police that Smokey was in the fenced yard outside his home when someone opened the gate and a neighbor’s bulldog ran in. The bulldog then attacked Smokey, and McPherson ran over and dumped water on Smokey in an attempt to break up the fight.

Investigators determined that McPherson then went back to her home and came back with an unknown man, who beat Smokey with a tire iron and stabbed him in the neck with a knife, the affidavit state. She then released two of her own dogs, who were both pit bull types, who ran into the neighbor’s fenced yard and attacked Smokey. McPherson also hit Smokey with a broomstick.

The detective wrote in the affidavit that McPherson told an officer “she did not care if the other dog died because he wasn’t worth anything and her dog had papers.” She also refused in the interview to name the man who stabbed and beat Smokey.