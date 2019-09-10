Police found mom’s empty drug bottles in pencil box after son died in pool of vomit

Wichita family seeks answers in Zayden’s death Three days before his third birthday, Zayden JayNesahkluah was found dead at a south Wichita motel where he had been staying with his mother, Kimberly Compass. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Three days before his third birthday, Zayden JayNesahkluah was found dead at a south Wichita motel where he had been staying with his mother, Kimberly Compass.

A Wichita boy who was found dead in a pool of pink vomit had enough methadone in his system to kill an opiod-addicted adult, according to new information released in the mother’s murder case.

Zayden JayNesahkluah, 2, was found dead at the Sunset Motel on south Broadway in Wichita on May 31. His mom, Kimberly Compass, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in her son’s death.

A probably cause affidavit detailing the allegations against Compass was released on Tuesday. The document was written by a Wichita police detective and filed in Sedgwick County District Court.

The detective wrote that Zayden was found lying in a pool of pink vomit. Police then found three bottles of methadone in an unlocked child’s Avengers pencil box. The bottles were Compass’s prescriptions.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

One of the bottles was empty, and the other two had only a small amount of pink liquid methadone left inside, the affidavit states. Compass told investigators she only had one of the bottles herself. She said she did not give Zayden methadone.

Compass told police that Zayden drank a cup of red Jungle Juice. Toxicology results showed the fruit punch juice tested positive for methadone, the affidavit states.

An autopsy determined Zayden’s cause of death was methadone toxicity and that he had enough methadone in his system to kill an opiod-addicted adult, the detective wrote.

Methadone is narcotic that is used to treat moderate to severe pain. It can also be used to treat narcotic drug addiction.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.