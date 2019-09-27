Crime & Courts
Crawford County man sentenced on child porn charges
A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a Crawford County man to 27 years in prison for taking explicit videos of children, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release.
Michael Paul Murphy, 41, of Pittsburg, pleaded guilty in July to two counts of producing child pornography. Murphy admitted to using an iPhone to secretly record footage of two children between March 2016 and July 2017.
“These recordings captured the minor victims in states of undress,” according to Murphy’s plea agreement. He edited the videos to focus on the children’s genitals then emailed the footage to his workplace, McAllister said.
The videos were made in Pittsburg, the plea agreement says. One child was as young as 12 at the time and the other was 15.
