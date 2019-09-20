Diocese of Wichita names 15 priests with “substantiated” sexual abuse cases

AP File Photo

The Diocese of Wichita has released the names of 15 priests with “substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor.”

Of the 15, six were not priests when they served in the diocese.

On Thursday, Bishop Carl A. Kemme appeared in a seven-minute YouTube video embedded in a story on the diocese’s website. The story contains a link with the names of the priests, their birth and ordination dates, a chronology of their priesthood locations and status of priesthood.

Kemme said the names were substantiated after an independent review of 1,300 files by “non-Catholic” Wichita-based lawyer Stephen Robison.

These names were released:

▪ Paul Alderman: last served at Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita from 1989 to 1990; ministry ended 1990; permanently removed from ministry

▪ Robert Blanpied: last served at St. Thomas Aquinas in Wichita from 1964 to 1969; ministry ended 1969; died 2003

▪ Peter Duke: last served at Sacred Heart in Arkansas City from 1985 to 1987; ministry ended 1987; died 1990

▪ Robert K. Larson: last served at St. Mary in Newton from 1983 to 1988; ministry ended 1988; died 2014

▪ Charles O’Connor: last served at Our lady of Guadalupe in Wichita from 1991 to 1993; ministry ended 1993; permanently removed from ministry

▪ Robert Schleiter: last served Via Christi St. Joseph Hospital in Wichita from 1968 to 1969; ministry ended 1969; died 1995

▪ Alonzo Smithhisler: last served Via Christi St. Joseph Hospital in Wichita from 1989 to 1991; ministry ended 1991; permanently removed from ministry

▪ Charles Walsh: last served St. John the Evangelist in El Dorado from 1983 to 1998; retired 1998; died 2008

▪ William Wheeler: last served Immaculate Conception in Danville from 1977 to 1985; ministry ended 1985; died 1994

The six who served as clergy prior to being priests:

▪ Michael Baca: last served Our Lady of Guadalupe in Wichita in 1955; ministry ended 1955; died (year not provided)

▪ John Haberthier: last served St. Patrick in Wichita from 1948 to 1950; ministry ended 1952; died 2009

▪ Steven Muth: last served Church of the Blessed Sacrament in Wichita from 1991 to 1993; ministry ended 1993; placed on administrative leave in 2018

▪ Thomas O’Donohue: last served Holy Name in Winfield from 1911 to 1913; ministry ended 1913; died 1951

▪ Arthur J. Van Speybroeck; last served St. John in Hamilton in 1943; retired 1943; died 1948

▪ John E. Walsh: last served unknown from 1955 to 1958; died 2009

Robert Schleiter is listed as serving in the diocese prior to being a priest as well.

“First and foremost, to the survivor victim and to their family, I express my most sincere and deepest apologies for the suffering you may have experienced due to these criminal, sinful and horrific acts by priests of this diocese,” Kemme said. “I acknowledge that trust in our priests and their bishops was severely damaged and in some cases destroyed completely.”

Kemme went on to encourage victims who may not have come forward to contact law enforcement, district attorneys or the victim assistance coordinator for the diocese.

Kemme said the findings of the investigation would soon be handed over to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. In February, at the request of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the KBI announced it would assign six special agents to investigate reports of sexual abuse at four Catholic dioceses in Kansas.

In a July update, the KBI said it received 119 reports from sexual abuse victims against clergy members.