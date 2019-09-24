Wichita police release video of man suspected in ‘random act’ stabbing of woman

Wichita police discuss stabbing, show video Wichita police Officer Paul Cruz gave details about a stabbing Monday, and showed a video of the suspect at Tuesday's media briefing. (Sept. 24, 2019) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita police Officer Paul Cruz gave details about a stabbing Monday, and showed a video of the suspect at Tuesday's media briefing. (Sept. 24, 2019)

A surveillance video from a home near where a woman was stabbed in northeast Wichita on Monday shows a man removing a shirt before continuing to run.

The video, released Tuesday, will be shared on social media in hopes of getting tips that lead to the arrest of the man, Wichita police officer Paul Cruz said.

Officers responded around noon to the 7400 block of East 17th Street North after a neighbor called about the stabbing. The 28-year-old woman was stabbed “multiple times” outside a home near her vehicle.

She is in serious but stable condition.

“Through this investigation at this point, with the evidence we have received, we believe this to be an unknown suspect and a random act,” Cruz said.

Cruz said the man continued west on 17th on foot after the stabbing. He wouldn’t confirm if a knife had been recovered or if officers have the apparent T-shirt that the man took off.