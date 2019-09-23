Wichita police searching for man who stabbed woman multiple times, cops say

Police investigate northeast Wichita stabbing that hurt woman Wichita police spokesman Officer Paul Cruz said a 28-year-old woman was found in the 7400 block of East 17th Street North with multiple stab wounds. Investigators are searching for a suspect. (Sept. 23, 2019) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita police spokesman Officer Paul Cruz said a 28-year-old woman was found in the 7400 block of East 17th Street North with multiple stab wounds. Investigators are searching for a suspect. (Sept. 23, 2019)

Wichita police are looking for a man suspected of stabbing a woman multiple times.

Emergency crews were called at around 11:52 a.m. Monday to a report of an injured woman to the 7400 block of East 17th Street North, Officer Paul Cruz said. Police found a 28-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Cruz described the attacker as a white man in his 40s who is 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds. He has short, brown or blond hair and a beard that was described as “scruffy.” He was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark camouflage pants. Anyone with information on this suspected stabber is asked to call 911 immediately.

Police are searching the area bounded by Woodlawn, Rock, 13th and 21st.

The relationship between the man and the woman is unknown.

We currently searching the area between 21st & 13th street, from Woodland to Rock Rd. for a white male suspect, 40’s, 5’9” in height, thin build. He has red to blond colored short hair, with a short beard, white shirt and dark colored camouflage pants. Call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/Po6psO3Mzj — Officer Paul Cruz (@officerpaulcruz) September 23, 2019