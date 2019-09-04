Crime & Courts
Undercover cop offered sex act while investigating Hutchinson spa, police say
Hutchinson police have arrested a woman on prostitution charges after an undercover cop was offered a sex act at a Kansas spa.
The Hutchinson Police Department said in a Facebook post that Yu Jun Fang, 54, was arrested and charged with two counts of promoting the sale of sexual relations. Her bond was set at $3,000.
The investigation began when the department received “numerous reports of sexual acts being offered as part of the service,” police said. “An undercover operation was conducted and a detective was offered a sexual act (which he declined), but it confirmed the previous reports.”
Law enforcement officers then served a search warrant at Spring Spa, 1509 N. Lorraine, and found “numerous items consistent with prostitution.” Police did not elaborate on what was found. Detectives continue to investigate the case, including whether Fang is involved with a larger organization.
