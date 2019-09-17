Garden City police arrest man in restaurant owner’s death

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A 31-year-old Garden City man was arrested early Monday morning in connection with the Sept. 12 killing of a restaurant owner, police said.

On Tuesday, the Garden City Police Department said it had arrested Marcus William Roady, a “transient” of Garden City, in the killing of 69-year-old Ernest Ortiz. Roady was arrested at around 4:30 a.m.

On Sept. 12, police found Ortiz’s body at around 10:55 p.m. with gunshot wounds outside of his restaurant, El Conquistador Restaurant.

Police suspected the killing was during a robbery.

Roady was released from prison in April and was on parole for charges on drugs and criminal damage to property. Roady’s Kansas Department of Corrections mugshot shows Roady has the tattoo “Sinful” on the side of his head. Roady has 37 disciplinary reports from his time in prison.