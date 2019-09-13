Crime & Courts
Garden City restaurant owner killed in suspected robbery
A 69-year-old Garden City restaurant owner was found with gunshot wounds outside of his restaurant Thursday night and later died at a hospital.
Ernest Ortiz could have been shot during a robbery, the Garden City Police Department said.
According to a press release: Officers responded at 10:55 p.m. to a report of a person lying on the ground. They found Ortiz lying on the east side of the parking lot entrance at El Conquistador Restaurant. He was taken to St. Catherine Hospital.
