Garden City restaurant owner killed in suspected robbery

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A 69-year-old Garden City restaurant owner was found with gunshot wounds outside of his restaurant Thursday night and later died at a hospital.

Ernest Ortiz could have been shot during a robbery, the Garden City Police Department said.

According to a press release: Officers responded at 10:55 p.m. to a report of a person lying on the ground. They found Ortiz lying on the east side of the parking lot entrance at El Conquistador Restaurant. He was taken to St. Catherine Hospital.