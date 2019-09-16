Woman who shot at Wichita officers during police chase faces 14 criminal charges

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A Wichita woman accused of shooting at a pair of police officers during a vehicle chase last week has been charged with 14 crimes.

Prosecutors filed the charges against TJ Breeana McMahan, 29, on Monday in Sedgwick County District Court. Wichita police have said she was arrested Wednesday night after a traffic stop of a 2013 Chevy Silverado turned into a chase where the driver shot two bullets at pursuing officers.

The officers were not hurt, and three of four occupants were arrested after the pickup truck’s tires were flattened by stop sticks.

Four counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer against McMahan allege that she used a handgun to put officers Jonathan Elledge and Truman Wiles “in reasonable apprehension of immediate bodily harm.” Two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm allege she fired two rounds at a WPD patrol vehicle occupied by the officers.

McMahan also faces a criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon charge, in which prosecutors allege she had a Taurus Millennium G2 handgun. The previous felony conviction was for identity theft.

A pair of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer charges allege McMahan engaged in reckless driving and committed five or more moving violations during a police pursuit

Police have said the original traffic stop was for a traffic infraction, but did not say what law the driver violated. The only traffic charge filed by prosecutors was failing to signal a turn. McMahan also faces a misdemeanor charge of not having a valid driver’s license.

Prosecutors also filed three drug charges — felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

McMahan’s bond was set at $150,000, and she remained in the Sedgwick County Jail as of Monday night.