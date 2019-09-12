After a chase and gunfire, Wichita police arrest three people and look for one more

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Wichita police have arrested three people and are looking for a fourth after a chase Wednesday night where two rounds were fired at an officer.

Chief Gordon Ramsay said the chase started around 11:20 p.m. over a traffic stop around First and Spruce streets. The driver, 29-year-old TJ McMahan, took off. During the pursuit, McMahan fired two rounds from a 9 mm handgun at officers but no officers or their vehicles were hit, Ramsay said.

The first shot was fired near East First Street and North Spruce and the second near East First Street and North Estelle.

The pursuit went south on Hillside and ended on Range Street after officers used a stop stick to disable the 2013 white Chevrolet Silverado. The four occupants ran.

The Wichita police used drones, dogs and a Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter in the search. Three people were found in the area.

Ramsay said they found methamphetamine, marijuana, a gun magazine and ammunition in the SUV. A 9mm handgun thrown from the vehicle was also recovered, Ramsay said.

McMahan was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery on an officer, felony evading and eluding and criminal possession of a firearm. She faces other drug and traffic-related charges.

Robert Boot, 52, and Skyler Brazil-Lounsbury, 24, were arrested on outstanding warrants. All three are from Wichita.