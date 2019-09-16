Suspect in Kansas murder apparently killed himself after meeting with agents, KBI says

What does a coroner do? What is an autopsy? A coroner investigates deaths of persons dying from criminal violence, accidents, suicide, sudden unexpected deaths (without an attending physician), any suspicious or unusual circumstances, or when the decedent is unidentified. Here's a look. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A coroner investigates deaths of persons dying from criminal violence, accidents, suicide, sudden unexpected deaths (without an attending physician), any suspicious or unusual circumstances, or when the decedent is unidentified. Here's a look.

A Rice County man who was a suspect in the murder of a Rooks County man has apparently killed himself after meeting with investigators, state law enforcement officials said.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that Jon Flowers, 47, of rural Inman, was found dead on Saturday. State agents had interviewed him Wednesday night in connection to the death of Mark E. Reif, 57, of rural Plainville.

A family member had called the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 9 to report Reif had died in his home. Deputies found his body and determined he had died from gunshot wounds.

Flowers was identified as a suspect in Reif’s murder, said KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood. Flowers was interviewed by KBI agents at his Rice County home Wednesday night and Thursday morning as multiple search warrants were served at the residence.

Flowers was found dead at his home Saturday evening after the Rice County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check. He had not shown up to work or responded to family members. Preliminary results from an autopsy indicate Flowers died by suicide.

“At this time, it is believed that Flowers acted alone in the murder of Reif, and there is no indication that the violence was random,” Underwood said in the release.

The investigation is ongoing.