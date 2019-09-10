KBI investigating after Kansas sheriff’s deputies find man shot to death in his home

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

State and local law enforcement are investigating the shooting death of a man inside his northwest Kansas home.

Mark E. Reif, 56, was found dead in his rural Plainville home Monday morning, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release. A family member had found his body and called 911, and the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office discovered he had died from gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

