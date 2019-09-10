Crime & Courts
KBI investigating after Kansas sheriff’s deputies find man shot to death in his home
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
State and local law enforcement are investigating the shooting death of a man inside his northwest Kansas home.
Mark E. Reif, 56, was found dead in his rural Plainville home Monday morning, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release. A family member had found his body and called 911, and the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office discovered he had died from gunshot wounds.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.
Comments