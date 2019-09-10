Wichita police seek one man after Jeep tried to ram officers, touching off chase, gunfire

Wichita police investigate stolen car, chase Wichita police tried to stop a stolen Jeep in the McDonald’s drive-thru at 21st and Amidon around 9:45 a.m. when the driver tried to ram police, causing officers to open fire. The Jeep then led officers on a chase. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita police tried to stop a stolen Jeep in the McDonald’s drive-thru at 21st and Amidon around 9:45 a.m. when the driver tried to ram police, causing officers to open fire. The Jeep then led officers on a chase.

Wichita police are still looking for one suspect after a chase that started at a McDonald’s drive-thru near 21st and Amidon streets.

Officer Paul Cruz said police went to stop a stolen Jeep in the drive-thru around 9:45 a.m. when the driver tried to ram police, causing officers to open fire. The driver then plowed into a Buick Century driven by a woman who had minor injuries.

Cruz said the suspects took off and wrecked the Jeep near 29th and Meridian. Police surrounded a white Jeep near 29th and Halstead streets.

Synopsis of today's manhunt so far:

- Vehicle wreck at McDonald's near 21st and Amidon near where police reported being shot at, starting the massive response

- Police are looking for suspect(s) around 29th and Halstead

- Vehicle wreck out in county near 55th and K-42 — Michael Stavola (@MichaelStavola1) September 10, 2019

A woman was arrested where the Jeep crashed, Cruz said.

Malia Southern, 15, said she heard the crash while doing homework and went outside to see the woman being taken into custody.

“She was limping,” Southern said.

The two men stole a Honda CRV from an elderly couple near where the Jeep crashed, Cruz said. One man was arrested after a chase that went south into the county and ended around 167th and K-42.

Cruz said the suspect had injuries but didn’t know the extent. Cruz didn’t know if he was injured by gunshot.

Deputies with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect.

Police are looking for the third suspect. They were using a dog and drone around the area of 29th and Halstead streets.

The initial call was that a suspect fired at police. Cruz said he didn’t “believe that’s the case.” Cruz said a BB gun was tossed out of one of the stolen vehicles and has been recovered.