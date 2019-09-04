Wichita mother charged with murder declined DCF services, refused drug test

Wichita family seeks answers in Zayden’s death The family of Zayden JayNesahkluah want to know how the 2-year-old boy died. Three days before his third birthday, Zayden was found dead at a south Wichita motel where he had been staying with his mother, Kimberly Compass. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The family of Zayden JayNesahkluah want to know how the 2-year-old boy died. Three days before his third birthday, Zayden was found dead at a south Wichita motel where he had been staying with his mother, Kimberly Compass.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families received multiple reports about a Wichita toddler before he died of methadone poisoning in a south Broadway motel.

The state’s child welfare agency found all of the reports about Zayden JayNesahkluah, 2, which included allegations of abuse and neglect, “unsubstantiated” until after he died. The agency determined on August 16 that he had been physically abused.

This is the first public report that mentions abuse. DCF did not provide further information.

Zayden, 2, was found dead in a south Wichita motel room on the morning of May 31. His mother, 23-year-old Kimberly Compass, was charged last month with first-degree murder. Authorities have not said how methadone, an opioid commonly prescribed to combat drug addiction for pain medicine or heroin, ended up in his blood.

Earlier this year, Compass declined services offered by DCF and refused to take a drug test, according to a summary of DCF’s involvement with Zayden released by the agency on Tuesday.

Disclosure of a DCF summary is mandated by a state law after the agency finds a child died from abuse or neglect. The summary shows DCF received multiple reports about Zayden’s welfare during his short life.

Twenty-five days before he died, DCF opened an investigation into whether he was being neglected by his mother, according to the summary.

Like the previous reports about Zayden, DCF found those allegations of neglect “unsubstantiated.”

The case was handled on May 23 by referring Compass to the Mental Health Association. The service provider attempted to contact Compass the day Zayden died, the DCF summary says.

It’s unclear how DCF investigated the allegations because only a summary has been disclosed.

Other DCF involvement:

▪ Kimberly Compass received family preservation services from August 15, 2016, to August 15, 2017, and again from September 6, 2017, to September 6, 2018.

“The second referral remained open even though family had moved,” the DCF summary says. “The service provider continued to attempt contacts with family during this service period, but the family was unable to be contacted.”

▪ On March 11, 2019: DCF received two reports about Zayden’s welfare, one for lack of supervision and one for physical neglect. Compass and partner Michael Garrett were investigated.

“Both reports were unsubstantiated. Kimberly (Compass) was offered services and declined,” the DCF summary says.

Compass also refused a drug test, the summary says.