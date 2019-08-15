Wichita mother arrested in mysterious death of her 2-year-old son

Wichita family seeks answers in Zayden’s death The family of Zayden JayNesahkluah want to know how the 2-year-old boy died. Three days before his third birthday, Zayden was found dead at a south Wichita motel where he had been staying with his mother, Kimberly Compass. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The family of Zayden JayNesahkluah want to know how the 2-year-old boy died. Three days before his third birthday, Zayden was found dead at a south Wichita motel where he had been staying with his mother, Kimberly Compass.

Kimberly Compass, 23, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony murder in the death of her 2-year-old son.

Zayden JayNesahkluah, Compass’s son, was found dead at the Sunset Motel on south Broadway in Wichita on May 31.

Wichita police received information from the Regional Forensic Science Center that led to the arrest, Wichita Police Department spokesman Charley Davidson said in a news release Thursday.

This developing story will be updated Thursday.