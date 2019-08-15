Crime & Courts
Wichita mother arrested in mysterious death of her 2-year-old son
Kimberly Compass, 23, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony murder in the death of her 2-year-old son.
Zayden JayNesahkluah, Compass’s son, was found dead at the Sunset Motel on south Broadway in Wichita on May 31.
Wichita police received information from the Regional Forensic Science Center that led to the arrest, Wichita Police Department spokesman Charley Davidson said in a news release Thursday.
This developing story will be updated Thursday.
