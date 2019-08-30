Police clocked two motorcyclists doing more than 100 mph on Kellogg. They caught one.

Be aware of motorcycles on the roadways Due to their smaller size, motorcycles blend in with their environment. The Knoxville Police Department asks drives to always look twice to keep motorcyclists safe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Due to their smaller size, motorcycles blend in with their environment. The Knoxville Police Department asks drives to always look twice to keep motorcyclists safe.

A motorcyclist whose speeds allegedly topped 100 mph on Kellogg on Thursday night was jailed after he stopped near downtown.

Wichita police say 21-year-old Dylan Garcia of Derby is facing possible charges of speeding, reckless driving, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and evading or eluding capture after he was allegedly clocked driving more than 100 mph in the 5400 block of East Kellogg at 9:35 p.m. Officer Charley Davidson said a patrol officer spotted Garcia and another motorcyclist driving quickly along the stretch of Kellogg and tried to catch up to them but couldn’t “due to the excessive speeds and the motorcyclists speeding up.”

Garcia eventually pulled off of the highway at the Washington Street exit and stopped at Washington and Lewis streets. Police arrested him there.

The other driver apparently got away. Davidson didn’t know whether Garcia and the other motorcyclist knew one another or whether they were traveling together. He said the incident didn’t appear to involve street racing but “any vehicle going that excessive speed is going to be dangerous, whether you’re on a motorcycle or in a vehicle.”

Driving that fast is “not only dangerous for yourself but dangerous for other drivers on the road that may be transporting their children to an event or a destination,” Davidson said.

Anyone who knows who the other driver is can submit a tip to Wichita police or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Davidson said police will continue to monitor traffic along Kellogg and urged all drivers to obey the posted speed limits to be safe.

“Be aware, keep an eye out, be a defensive driver and just watch out for those motorcycles because we do want to get everybody to and from their home safely,” Davidson said.